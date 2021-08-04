Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 4 2021 6:25pm
03:08

Critics slam Ontario government’s back-to-school safety guidelines

On a day the education minister announced $25 million for ventilation units at schools, critics are saying the back-to-school COVID-19 safety guidelines don’t do enough. Kamil Karamali reports.

Advertisement

Video Home