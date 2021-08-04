Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 4 2021 6:06pm
03:14

National fundraiser hoping to end mental health stigmas through art

Prominent contemporary Canadian artist Charles Pachter is using his talents to help raise awareness and funds for mental health initiatives across the country. Susan Hay has the story.

Advertisement

Video Home