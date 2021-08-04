Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
August 4 2021 8:13pm
01:45

Aphid poop is raining down from Regina trees thanks to a hot, dry summer and a ladybug shortage

Hot, dry conditions, in addition to a ladybug shortage, have created perfect conditions for aphids to thrive this summer. Their sticky excrement is thriving too.

Advertisement

Video Home