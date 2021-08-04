Menu

August 4 2021 5:30pm
18:36

N.S. election: NDP leader Gary Burrill sits down for 1-on-1 interview

Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill sits down with Global’s Sarah Ritchie to talk about social supports, health-care staffing and vaccines.

