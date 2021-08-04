Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
August 4 2021 10:09am
04:55

‘Yalla! Let’s Talk’ platform tackles identity issues for immigrant Arab youth

Hani Al-Dajane, lawyer and co-founder of ‘Yalla! Let’s Talk,’ explains how the online platform is providing inclusive support for immigrant youth in the Canadian Arab community and beyond.

