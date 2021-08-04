Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 4 2021 8:17am
04:23

COVID-19 update

Why is the Delta variant spreading so quickly and what does this mean for those of us in Montreal as we head into fall? ICU Chief Dr. Francois Marquis joins Global’s Laura Casella to share how we can best prepare.

