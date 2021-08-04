Global News Morning Montreal August 4 2021 8:17am 04:23 COVID-19 update Why is the Delta variant spreading so quickly and what does this mean for those of us in Montreal as we head into fall? ICU Chief Dr. Francois Marquis joins Global’s Laura Casella to share how we can best prepare. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8084438/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8084438/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?