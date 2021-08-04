Global News Morning Halifax August 4 2021 6:37am 06:27 Doctors Nova Scotia outlines key priorities ahead of NS election We check in with Dr. Heather Johnson, President of Doctors Nova Scotia, to tell us about key priorities they are discussing with 2021 election candidates. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8084336/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8084336/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?