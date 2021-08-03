Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 3 2021 10:26pm
01:49

Construction in downtown Edmonton causing headaches for some

Edmonton’s downtown is bustling with construction projects. Those projects are causing headaches for visitors and the businesses who want their money. Morgan Black reports.

