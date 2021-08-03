Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 3 2021 9:54pm
01:47

Video shows VPD officer shoving man to the ground

The Vancouver Police Department is under scrutiny over a video that surfaced online of a VPD officer shoving a man down to the ground. As Catherine Urqhart reports, the video is being reviewed by the VPD and OPCC.

