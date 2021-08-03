Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 3 2021 8:45pm
26:22

Global News at 5:30: August 3, 2021

The Province unveils a new back-to-school plan. A shocking admission at a Toronto murder trial. And, Kyle Lowry confirms he’s leaving the Toronto Raptors for the Miami Heat.

