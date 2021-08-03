Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 3 2021 6:47pm
01:40

Sask. government providing drug checking test strips in Regina, Saskatoon

The provincial government has announced that test strips which detect the presence of fentanyl and benzodiazepine in street drugs are now available in Saskatoon and Regina.

