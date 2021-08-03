Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 3 2021 6:29pm
02:34

New York City requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for some indoor settings

In a couple of weeks, New York City will be requiring proof of vaccination for any staff or customers wishing to enter restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues. Erica Vella reports.

