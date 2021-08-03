Global News Morning Edmonton August 3 2021 10:32am 04:11 Multiple Miles for Myeloma continuing virtually for 2021 Lorelei Darlymple with the Myeloma Alberta Support Society chats about the importance of raising money for research around myeloma, a type of cancer that starts in plasma cells. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8081372/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8081372/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?