Global News Morning Saskatoon August 3 2021 9:48am 04:31 Saskatoon-area farmer on challenges now and in the future Saskatchewan's extreme drought has been a challenge for farmers across the province. Glenn Wright, who farms near Delisle, tells Global News Morning it's been a tough year – and he's worried for 2022.