Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 3 2021 9:48am
04:31

Saskatoon-area farmer on challenges now and in the future

Saskatchewan’s extreme drought has been a challenge for farmers across the province. Glenn Wright, who farms near Delisle, tells Global News Morning it’s been a tough year – and he’s worried for 2022.

Advertisement

Video Home