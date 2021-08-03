Global News Morning Halifax August 3 2021 7:46am 06:27 Foodie Tuesday: The Tea Brewery celebrates 20 years in business We chat with Gwen Smith, owner of the Tea Brewery in Mahone Bay, to reflect on 20 years in business and the recent opening of a new gourmet food market. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8081102/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8081102/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?