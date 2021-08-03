Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
August 3 2021 7:46am
06:27

Foodie Tuesday: The Tea Brewery celebrates 20 years in business

We chat with Gwen Smith, owner of the Tea Brewery in Mahone Bay, to reflect on 20 years in business and the recent opening of a new gourmet food market.

