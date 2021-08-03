Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
August 3 2021 7:03am
05:28

Mid-Year Canadian Luxury Real Estate Market Report

We chat with Donna Harding, license partner with Engel and Volkers Nova Scotia, about the Mid-Year Canadian Luxury Real Estate Market Report and what it means for the local market.

