Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 2 2021 9:12pm
02:08

B.C. Day a welcome boon to Victoria businesses

Long lines and busy streets were the order of the day this August long weekend in Victoria. The capital’s hotel rooms were sold out as Canadians embraced long weekend travel to Vancouver Island in a way they haven’t since before the pandemic began.

Advertisement

Video Home