Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 2 2021 8:42pm
01:32

Triumphant return for popular Edmonton festival

It’s one of Edmonton’s most popular festivals. So how did it bounce back after a COVID-19-induced break? Morgan Black reports on how the Edmonton Heritage Festival is faring after a year off and a few changes.

Advertisement

Video Home