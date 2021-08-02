Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 2 2021 8:42pm 01:32 Triumphant return for popular Edmonton festival It’s one of Edmonton’s most popular festivals. So how did it bounce back after a COVID-19-induced break? Morgan Black reports on how the Edmonton Heritage Festival is faring after a year off and a few changes. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080537/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080537/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?