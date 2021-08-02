Menu

Global News at Noon BC
August 2 2021 3:06pm
B.C. wildfires: Dozens flee White Rock Lake fire, rain helps firefighting efforts

Dozens of people west of Vernon have been forced to evacuate with the White Rock Lake wildfire burning nearby. Rain on Sunday afternoon helped the firefight but did not put out the blaze.

