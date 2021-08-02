Global News at Noon BC August 2 2021 3:06pm 01:31 B.C. wildfires: Dozens flee White Rock Lake fire, rain helps firefighting efforts Dozens of people west of Vernon have been forced to evacuate with the White Rock Lake wildfire burning nearby. Rain on Sunday afternoon helped the firefight but did not put out the blaze. White Rock Lake wildfire in B.C.’s Southern Interior prompts more evacuation orders, alerts REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8079766/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8079766/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?