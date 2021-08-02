Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
August 2 2021 9:21am
03:32

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Defending Canadian Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu is shining a spotlight on the struggles facing animal shelters in Canada. She joins Global’s Andrea Howick to share her story.

