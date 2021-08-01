Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 1 2021 4:28pm
06:08

Two more medals for Canada in day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics

Global European Bureau Chief Crystal Goomansingh looks at the first medal for the Canadian men at the games and a swimmer who becomes our country’s most decorated Olympian.

