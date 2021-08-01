Menu

August 1 2021 10:58am
01:59

All deaf cast producing short film in Regina

It’ll be the first film of its kind in western Canada and maybe in all of Canada — a short film with an all deaf cast is currently being produced in Regina. Taz Dhaliwal has more on this trailblazing film and the significance behind it.

