News August 1 2021 10:58am 01:59 All deaf cast producing short film in Regina It'll be the first film of its kind in western Canada and maybe in all of Canada — a short film with an all deaf cast is currently being produced in Regina. Taz Dhaliwal has more on this trailblazing film and the significance behind it.