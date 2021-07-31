Menu

Global News at 6 Weekend Saskatoon
July 31 2021 8:07pm
01:33

Chatty’s Indian Spices closes shop after 25 years

WATCH: Saskatoon Farmers’ Market regulars, Chatty’s Indian Spices, has closed down after 25 years as owners Arati and P.K. head into retirement.

