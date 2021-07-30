Will B.C. health officials check on at-risk residents who can’t get to cooling centres during heatwaves?
A reporter asks at Friday’s heatwave briefing about the possibility of health officials identifying and visiting seniors and at-risk residents who live alone and can’t get to cooling centres during extreme weather situations. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the healthcare system is likely already working with these people and it’s important for community groups and neighbours to reach out and engage with this population.