Global News Morning Montreal July 30 2021 9:20am 04:11 Festin culturel de Brossard Celebrating the diversity of close to fifty cultural communities across Brossard, Le Pique-nique du Festin culturel brings people together through food, music and entertainment. Global’s Andrea Howick has the details. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8073420/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8073420/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?