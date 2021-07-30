Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 30 2021 9:20am
04:11

Festin culturel de Brossard

Celebrating the diversity of close to fifty cultural communities across Brossard, Le Pique-nique du Festin culturel brings people together through food, music and entertainment. Global’s Andrea Howick has the details.

