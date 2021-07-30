Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 30 2021 8:15am
05:18

Lindsay Misiner & the 7th Mystic

Alyse chats with Lindsay Misiner, lead vocalist and founder of Lindsay Misiner and the 7th Mystic—a nine-piece Halifax-based alternative soul band.

