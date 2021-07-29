Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 29 2021 9:25pm
02:02

B.C. COVID denier and conspiracy theorist back in court

A notorious B.C. COVID denier and conspiracy theorist is back in court to face charges he repeatedly violated Canada’s quarantine laws. Paul Johnson reports.

