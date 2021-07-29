Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
July 29 2021 4:33pm
01:57

N.S. election debate gets low online engagement

Some concerns for the rest of the election campaign have risen after low online engagement has reported Wednesday night. Alicia Draus has more.

