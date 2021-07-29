Global News Morning Montreal July 29 2021 12:05pm 03:45 The 31st First Peoples’ Festival Through art, cinema, dance, music and more, the 31st First Peoples’ Festival shows the strength of the links between the Aboriginal people and their territory. Global’s Andrea Howick speaks to Terres en vues director & co-founder André Dudemaine. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070403/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070403/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?