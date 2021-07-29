Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 29 2021 11:49am
06:00

Call of the Wilde!

The Hab’s first round draft pick of a player convicted of sexual misconduct is drawing a firestorm of criticism across Canada and beyond. Hockey analyst Brian Wilde joins Global’s Andrea Howick to weigh in on the controversy.

