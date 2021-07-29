Global News Morning Edmonton July 29 2021 10:24am 02:19 Heat warnings, air quality statements in place for parts of Alberta Heat warnings and special air quality statements were in place for parts of Alberta. Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel has the details and a look at the weather forecast for July 29, 2021. Heat warnings issued for Edmonton, parts of central and southeastern Alberta REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070036/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8070036/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?