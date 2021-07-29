Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
July 29 2021 10:24am
02:19

Heat warnings, air quality statements in place for parts of Alberta

Heat warnings and special air quality statements were in place for parts of Alberta. Global Edmonton weather specialist Mike Sobel has the details and a look at the weather forecast for July 29, 2021.

