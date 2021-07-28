Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 28 2021 8:33pm
02:53

Health Matters: Suicide among 2SLGBTQ+ community members

Health Matters July 28: An Edmonton family is sharing its heartbreaking story to try to prevent pain for others. As Su-Ling Goh reports, they hope to inspire more frank discussions about suicide.

