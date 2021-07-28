Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 28 2021 8:33pm 02:53 Health Matters: Suicide among 2SLGBTQ+ community members Health Matters July 28: An Edmonton family is sharing its heartbreaking story to try to prevent pain for others. As Su-Ling Goh reports, they hope to inspire more frank discussions about suicide. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8068952/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8068952/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?