Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 28 2021 12:15pm
04:07

Warriors Walk for Healing Nations

Jacqueline Shorty and Jamie Henyu of Northern Nations Alliance are on a mission to honour residential school victims. The pair is among a group of people walking from Whitehorse to Kamloops.

Advertisement

Video Home