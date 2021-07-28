Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 28 2021 11:23am
03:46

COVID-19 update

The US-Canada land border will soon be open to vaccinated American visitors, despite surging infection rates south of the border. Global’s Andrea Howick asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in on the move.

