Global News Morning Montreal July 28 2021 11:23am 03:46 COVID-19 update The US-Canada land border will soon be open to vaccinated American visitors, despite surging infection rates south of the border. Global’s Andrea Howick asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in on the move. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8066569/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8066569/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?