Global News Morning Edmonton July 28 2021 10:29am 04:52 Puttin’ Fore Paws golf event raising money for Edmonton Humane Society This year’s Puttin’ Fore Paws event is set to take place August 20, 2021. The tournament raises money to help homeless and abused companion animals find a second chance in a new home. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8066308/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8066308/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?