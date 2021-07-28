Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 28 2021 6:44am
05:45

Hockey program looks to get fans in better shape

Research scientist Brendan Riggin joins the show to tell us about a unique 12-week program that’s motivating hockey fans right here in the Maritimes to get in shape and lead a healthier lifestyle

