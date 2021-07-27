Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
July 27 2021 5:40pm
00:43

Former Kelowna RCMP officer Brian Burkett sentenced

A former Kelowna Mountie who pleaded guilty to pursuing sexual relationships with women he met while on the job has been sentenced.

Advertisement

Video Home