‘ I have very little patience for people who aren’t immunized in health care’: Dr. Bonnie Henry
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says unvaccinated healthcare working in certain situations will need to take additional infection prevention and control measures while caring for others. Henry also says that many people still have questions about vaccines and that this is the time to get that information to alleviate fears. Health Minister Adrian Dix also talks about the consequences of not being immunized.