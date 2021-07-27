Menu

Indigenous
July 27 2021 11:47am
02:44

Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve been investigating allegations of sexual abuse at the former Fort Alexander Residential School on Sagkeeng First Nation for the past decade. Abigail Turner has more.

