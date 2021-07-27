Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 27 2021 11:29am
04:31

Walk for Peace

Troubled by recent acts of violence in their neighbourhood, the community of Little Burgundy is rallying to take back their streets with a peace walk. Global’s Andrea Howick has the details.

