Global News Morning Toronto
July 27 2021 9:48am
04:40

Ways to address mental health stigma in the Asian community

Social worker & psychotherapist Vera Cheng shares ways to overcome shame and address mental health in Asian communities amid a rise in hate-motivated incidents throughout the pandemic.

