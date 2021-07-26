Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 26 2021 8:58pm
01:43

Governor General Mary Simon marks change for Canada: Saskatchewan Indigenous leaders

Some Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan said Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General will bring change in the country.

