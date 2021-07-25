Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 25 2021 10:08pm
02:03

Has roller-skating ever truly gone out of fashion?

Some may think roller skating had its heyday in the last century. But others believe the pastime never lost its popularity, just getting a further boost during the pandemic. Jay Durant reports.

