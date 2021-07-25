Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 25 2021 10:03pm
02:14

Catholic church in New Westminster defaced with paint and graffiti

A Catholic church in New Westminster is the latest target of vandals in the wake of heightened tensions after the discovery of unmarked graves at former residential schools. Emad Agahi reports.

