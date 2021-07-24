Menu

Long-term Stress
July 24 2021 1:19pm
05:09

The psychological effects of wildfire evacuations

Mary Ann Murphy, a sociologist at UBC Okanagan, shares details of her research examining the long-term stress wildfire evacuees suffer.

