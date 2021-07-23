Weather July 23 2021 6:50pm 02:31 No change in forecast for southern British Columbia Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the Friday afternoon forecast and an update on the 275 wildfires burning in the province and the latest fire weather index expected for tomorrow afternoon. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056252/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056252/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?