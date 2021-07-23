Menu

Annette Vezina
July 23 2021 1:26pm
02:04

Community supports West Island family’s memorial for late son

The community of Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue is coming together to help a local family build an outdoor gym in memory of their son. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

