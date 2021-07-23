Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Market Impact. Market Headlines
July 23 2021 11:06am
03:00

Global News Morning Market & Business Report – July 23, 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault talks about a chip shortage and the wide impact it’s having on different industries, and ultimately the markets.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.