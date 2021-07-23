Menu

Health
July 23 2021 8:44am
02:37

Clan Mothers Healing Village to open outside of Winnipeg

A new healing centre for Indigenous women is being planned for outside of Winnipeg. The Clan Mothers Healing Centre will provide mid and long-term support to about 50 women at any given time.

