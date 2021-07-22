Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 22 2021 8:56pm
02:31

Vancouver Island man tapped by Netflix for stop-motion animation work

A Nanaimo man has turned his love of the Canadian sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” into an amazing new venture with media giant Netflix. Kylie Stanton tells us how it happened.

